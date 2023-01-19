MG Motor India to upskill over 25,000 students in four years under MG Nurture 

MG Motor India signed MOUs with 22 colleges as part of its MG Nurture program to upskill more than 25,000 students in four years. MG Nurture is an initiative that intends to impart future-ready skills to students by way of hands-on and experiential training on EVs and autonomous and connected vehicles in various engineering colleges and ITIs across India.

The company initiated a paid internship program for 200 students across 79 cities followed by a one-year training for 200 engineering students at MG dealerships across India.

MG Motor said, the holistic skill development program will be conducted in close association with technical institutes which will also include campus to corporate programs to help the students in honing their soft skills and making their transition to the corporate world easier.

Rajeev Chaba, President, and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “With MG Nurture, we intend to provide an impetus to creating a future-ready ecosystem in India with a skilled workforce.”

Chaba further added, “Enabling and empowering our youth through continuous skilling, reskilling, and upskilling so that they can contribute to society. The students who participate in this initiative will develop a greater potential and emerge as significant contributors to India’s automobile industry.”

The carmaker also provided over 13 connected cars / EVs to colleges across India for students to get practical learning experiences with these vehicles. The company also tied up with IIT Delhi and IIT Sonipat for a research program in the field of electric and autonomous vehicles.