MG Motor India targets 50% women workforce by the end of 2023

Last week, MG Motor India announced that in less than three years since it launched its first car, the Hector, it has crossed the 100,000-sales milestone.“To us, 100,000 MG cars on the roads don’t mean just a number, but multiple key milestones we’ve crossed on the way,” Gaurav Gupta, chief commercial officer, MG Motor India, told FE. “We launched four models, and a unique set of technologies with each of those.”

The Hector was India’s first Internet car; the ZS EV was India’s first pure electric connected SUV; the Gloster was India’s first autonomous driving (Level 1) premium SUV; and the Astor was India’s first autonomous (Level 2) midsize SUV.

Gupta added what is more important here is that during the times of Covid-19, such technologies were tried and tested and brought onto Indian roads, with challenges around semiconductor shortage and logistics.



Women’s participation

But a unique area the carmaker consciously focused upon was women’s participation in the workforce ever since it started operations, both at the manufacturing plant at Halol, Vadodara, Gujarat, and at the India head office in Gurgaon, Haryana. “We started with around 30% women in our workforce pan-India. Today, we are at 37% (which is possibly the highest in the industry),” Gupta said. “Our target is to take it to 50% by the end of 2023.”

This participation of women is not just in the office or desk jobs, but also on the shop floor (which has traditionally been a male-dominated area). “We have women who are painters and welders, and they are producing world-class cars,” Gupta added. “When the nature is at 50:50, how can the industry hire fewer women than that?”

It is often argued that for every role in the world, there is an equally talented man and a woman. But women, because of decades of societal norms, haven’t been able to get trained as well as men in certain areas. “Trained women exist; you have to make an effort to find them, and then reskill them,” Gupta said. “We did that effort; we trained them good enough to perform the role better than many men could.

At the same time, we didn’t have any bias against men just to reach our target.”MG Motor India is developing an all-new mass-market electric car that will be priced in the Rs 10-15 lakh range, and will be launched by the end of FY23. “Our women workforce will be instrumental in building that new-age electric car,” he said.