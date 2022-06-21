MG Motor India, Siemens to co-develop digital solutions

MG Motor India has partnered with Siemens to leverage cutting-edge digital technologies (including IoT, data analytics, Plant Simulation, and MindSphere), which it says will help increase productivity, save energy & cost, reduce emissions and carbon footprint in its operations.

The carmaker says it becomes the world’s first auto OEM to use MindSphere and Plant Simulation as a closed-loop digital twin. The software can connect plant assets, processes and provide insights into more streamlined paint processes, resulting in a 15 per cent increase in the future pre-treatment and electrocoating paint process.

Ravi Mittal, Director – Manufacturing, MG Motor India, said, “MG’s partnership with Siemens is focused on industrial digitalisation and intelligent manufacturing. It will strengthen our commitment to lowering carbon footprints, increasing production efficiency, and providing significant energy and cost-saving solutions.”

Suprakash Chaudhuri, Head of Digital Industries, Siemens said, “What we have created with MG Motor is the digital twin of production. It allows MG to connect the plant through automation and monitor real-time operational performance. This generates valuable insights by applying advanced analytics to real-time data in a closed-loop simulation environment.”

MG Motor India says strategic collaborations (like with Siemens) will enable it to spearhead and develop digital solutions and skills to improve productivity, save energy, reduce emissions, enhance customer experience, and drive growth.

The brand has introduced many firsts in the segment features in the past, including the CAAP (Car as A Platform), on-demand in-car service, and subscription-based model. The OEM recently became the world’s first automotive brand to use ULTRAX Degreaser (a liquid alkaline degreasing cleaner) to reduce 787 tonnes of CO2 per year. It has installed 4.85 MW of wind-solar power plant to run its operations in the Halol manufacturing hub, saving 2 lakh MT of CO2 over 15 years