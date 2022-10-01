MG Motor India sells 3,808 cars in September 2022, up 17.5%

Chinese-owned British marquee brand MG Motor India sold 3,808 vehicles in September, which was 17.5% higher compared to the same period last year.

The company says it was also able to witness a growth of 11 percent in the Q3 of CY2022 on a year-on-a-year basis.

Furthermore, MG Motor India says just like the overall industry supply chain issues its performance has also been constrained, and hence its models see a waiting period ranging between 3-6 months. However, it says it remains focused on creating and delivering meaningful customer experiences.

MG Motor India says it has received positive response for the new Gloster which was launched last month. The all-new ZS EV has also performed well and its retail numbers are the highest this year so far.

The MG Hector and Astor SUVs also are seeing healthy customer demand. However, the semiconductor availability issue persists, limiting MG to supply only the Astor MT model for the time being. The company says it is hopeful about commencing deliveries of the Astor automatic variants soon.

At present, MG Motor India manufactures its vehicles in Halol, Gujarat, with an annual production capacity of 1,25,000 vehicles and employs nearly 2,500 workers.