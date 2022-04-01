MG Motor India Registers 69% Growth In Q1, Sells 4721 Units In March 2022

MG Motor India has registered a growth of over 69% in Q1 2022 over Q4 2021. The carmaker retailed 4721 units in March 2022, still impacted by the supply chain constraints due to the new COVID-19 variant and the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage.

MG Motor India continues to witness positive momentum in enquiries and bookings across its product portfolio, including Astor, Hector, Gloster, and the new ZS EV. The carmaker is continuously accessing and aligning its production, subject to the volatility of supply constraints existing worldwide.

As per MG, the recently launched ZS EV has garnered a strong customer response with over 1500 bookings just within March. The ZS EV gets the largest in-segment 50.3 kWh battery, offering a 461 km certified range on a single charge.