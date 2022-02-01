  • MORE MARKET STATS

MG Motor India Registers 20% Growth In January 2022

MG Motor India has registered a growth of 20% in January 2022, having sold 4,306 units. This is a 69% growth over December ’21 for MG Motor India.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
mg sales jan 2022

MG Motor India retailed 4,306 units in January 2022, registering a growth of 20% over the corresponding month last year. This is a 69% growth over December ’21 for MG Motor India.

MG Motor claims that the supply remains affected due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, which has led to reduced production. Although the demand momentum continues, MG Motor believes that the situation will improve during the second half of 2022.

MG claims that the new Astor has garnered the interest of multiple potential customers, while the Hector and Gloster have contributed to the company’s growth. During this period, MG has enjoyed the patronage of close to 4,000 customers, who are happy with the experience of owning EVs.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.