MG Motor India Registers 20% Growth In January 2022

MG Motor India retailed 4,306 units in January 2022, registering a growth of 20% over the corresponding month last year. This is a 69% growth over December ’21 for MG Motor India.

MG Motor claims that the supply remains affected due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, which has led to reduced production. Although the demand momentum continues, MG Motor believes that the situation will improve during the second half of 2022.

MG claims that the new Astor has garnered the interest of multiple potential customers, while the Hector and Gloster have contributed to the company’s growth. During this period, MG has enjoyed the patronage of close to 4,000 customers, who are happy with the experience of owning EVs.