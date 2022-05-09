scorecardresearch

MG Motor India reaches 100,000-unit sales milestone

MG Motor India on Monday said it has crossed the 100,000 cumulative sales milestones in the country since the launch of its first vehicle nearly three years ago. “This marks a new milestone in the brand’s journey centred on constant innovation, experiential customer service, and a dedication to sustainability and community,” the carmaker said in a statement.

Gaurav Gupta, chief commercial officer, MG Motor India, told FE that from introducing new technologies to empowering women, the carmaker has made a difference beyond just selling cars. “While we introduced India’s first internet SUV (the Hector), India’s first electric internet SUV (the ZS EV), India’s first semi-autonomous premium SUV (the Gloster) and the country’s first SUV with a personal AI assistant and semi-autonomous technology (the Astor) — we have also been facilitating the creation of a more equal and diverse society, by successfully integrating 37% of women employees into the workforce, including the factory, and the aim is to achieve 50% women workforce by December 2023,” he said.

Over its three-year journey, the carmaker has been rising the ranks in customer service. It was ranked number 1 in JD Power 2021’s India Sales Satisfaction Study (SSI) and India Customer Service Index Study (CSI).

“We have also created a positive experience and environment for our dealers and employees,” Gupta said. “MG Motor India secured the second position among four-wheeler mass-market vehicles in dealer satisfaction as per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), and got recently certified as a Great Place to Work.”

Going forward, MG Motor will strengthen its focus on automotive technology. “We have solidified the concept of Car-as-a-Platform (CaaP), making cars smarter and safer, and are moving swiftly towards the vision of CASE (connected, autonomous, shared and electric) mobility in India,” Gupta said.

