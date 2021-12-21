MG Motor India partners with Attero Recycling: Recycles first EV battery

MG Motor India has partnered with Attero Recycling to reuse and recycle electric vehicle batteries in the country. The company has even successfully recycled MG’s first EV battery.

MG Motor India has partnered with Attero Recycling to recycle electric vehicle batteries in the country. This collaboration was first announced in May this year to recycle EV batteries after their end of life to reduce the carbon footprint of its users. Strengthening the EV ecosystem, MG leads the way in EV battery recycling in collaboration with Attero, and in doing so, they have successfully recycled MG’s first EV battery.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “Ensuring end-to-end sustainability for electric vehicles is something we are passionate about at MG. Since battery waste is a challenge for sustainable mobility, we believe battery recycling is the optimum way of bridging this void. We look forward to doing more work in this space to create sustainable, end-to-end solutions that will help us drive radical impact”.

Nitin Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of Attero Recycling, “As the momentum of EV players grows, it is becoming critical for India to have a sustainable approach to managing E-waste. It also holds the key to helping our country transition from a linear to a circular economy. We have the technology that enables us to extract almost 99% of all metals from a lithium-ion battery and we envision making India Atmanirbhar in precious metals such as Copper, Lithium and Cobalt through these processes.”

He further added, “We are delighted to join hands with MG and our partnership will be instrumental in strengthening the EV ecosystem and set an example across the industry.” According to the company, the metal extracts and various other commodities from the recycling process can be used to develop new batteries. MG says that this move is in synergy with their #ChangeWhatYouCan campaign, encouraging people to make a difference in their own lives and the world around them.

In addition, focused on developing a sustainable and clean ecosystem, MG Motor India has recently collaborated with CleanMax to supply 4.85 MW of wind-solar hybrid power to MG’s manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat. With this partnership, MG will abate approximately 2 lakh MT of CO2 over 15 years, which is equal to planting more than 13 lakh trees.