MG Motor India partners with ACMA to promote skill development in EV component industry

MG Motor India has partnered with ACMA to promote skill development in the EV component industry. As a part of this partnership, ACMA will conduct a study on the MG ZS EV.

MG Motor India has announced that the company has joined hands with the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA). According to the carmaker, this association has been formed with a vision to educate and foster skill development in the EV component industry. As a part of this partnership, ACMA will conduct a study on the MG ZS EV to promote skill development in the component segment.

This is in sync with the alliance’s objective of supporting the development of the EV ecosystem in the country. It will work in tandem with IIT Sonipat to further its research on the deployment of electric vehicles in urban India. According to MG, this association is in line with its vision to support and develop the ecosystem for electric vehicles. Previously, MG had formed an alliance with IIT Delhi – Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) for similar research.

Commenting on the announcement, Rajeev Chaba, President and MD – MG Motor India said, “MG Motor and ACMA will collaboratively add value to the EV component industry by imparting education and skill development to create a future-ready workforce. The alliance is also aligned with MG’s vision of CASE mobility, learning & skill development, and overall commitment to strengthening the EV ecosystem.”

Sunjay J Kapur, President, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) added, “We are grateful to MG Motor for providing us with this opportunity. A future-ready workforce for manufacturing electric vehicles is the need of the hour and this collaboration will help the auto component makers in upskilling themselves and remaining relevant.”