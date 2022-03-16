MG Motor India Opens New Service Facility In Malad

MG Motor India has announced the opening of a new service facility in Malad, Mumbai, dubbed as the largest MG workshop in Western India.

MG Motor India has announced the opening of a new service facility in Malad, Mumbai. Dubbed as the largest MG workshop in Western India, the facility has been inaugurated to cater to the evolved mobility requirements of more customers across the city.

Recognizing the strong market potential for premium SUVs in Mumbai, MG Motor’s latest workshop shares the overall look and feel of the carmaker’s futuristic customer approach while also reflecting its British heritage.

With the inauguration, the carmaker operates 43 touchpoints in Maharashtra and plans to expand to 45 touchpoints in the state by 2022-end. So far, the carmaker has a total of 310 touchpoints centres across India.

Commenting on the inauguration, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer – MG Motor India, said, “The inauguration of MG Malad workshop is aligned with our plans to enhance the service experience for our customers in Mumbai. The facility will provide all the requirements including service, spare parts and accessories”.

Speaking at the inauguration, Gautam Modi, Dealer Principal – MG Malad, said, “As a pioneering and future-forward brand, MG has already made major waves in the Indian automotive space on the back of innovation and tech-driven approach. We are delighted to be partnering with the brand. We will leverage MG’s strong British heritage and tech focus to deliver a fresh and unique automotive service experience to customers in Mumbai.”