  • MORE MARKET STATS

MG Motor India launches NFTs: To go on sale starting December 28

MG Motor India has announced the launch of NFTs, which are to go on sale starting December 28. MG has become the first carmaker in India to launch a collection of NFTs, and the proceedings from the inaugural NFT collection will go towards community service.

Written By Express Mobility Desk
mg launches NFT

MG Motor India has announced that it will launch NFTs, becoming the first carmaker in India to do so. The carmaker will begin selling NFTs from December 28, and as per MG, the proceedings from the inaugural NFT collection will go towards community service. The sale will go live from noon, with 1111 units of digital creatives as part of the launch collection. MG will introduce its maiden NFT on KoineArth’s NgageN platform, which has been especially customised for MG’s transactions.

Speaking on the announcement, Gaurav Gupta – MG Motor India, said, “As an Auto-Tech brand, innovation has always been a driving force for MG. With this new initiative, we are taking a step to socialise NFTs. As this evolves it is set to bring MG owners, fans, MGCC members and the wider community together to celebrate and own invaluable digital creatives in its numerous forms. We are extending our existing relationship with KoineArth for our foray into NFT and the proceeds from this maiden sale will go towards supporting community service under MG SEWA.”

Praphul Chandra- Founder, KoineArth, said, “Our association with MG Motor in its debut voyage into the NFT is an exciting moment for us. At KoineArth, we are committed to creating immortal legacies for the most-loved brands through credible NFTs. Our collection with MG will be INR-based as well as GST-compliant, with a unique certificate of authentication for buyers using blockchain technology. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with the brand and building on NFT momentum.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Next Story
A modern vehicle is more than a mode of transportation, they are mobile living spaces — Govindan Soundararajan, Continentalgovindan soundararajan continental