MG Motor India introduces EV certification course in association with RV College of Engineering

In a step that’s seen as a move to gap the bridge between industry and academia and make the students future-ready, MG Motor India announced an association with RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru. It will introduce an EV certification program under the MG Nurture initiative.

‘MG-RVCE Nurture Program on EV’ is a specialised advanced diploma program on EV and advanced technologies (IoT, connected cars) and spans a total 5-month offline training. This also includes 90-day internship at a nearby MG dealership.

The offline course will be conducted at the College’s newly inaugurated Centre of Excellence- a lab cum workshop established with support from MG. Aligning with MG’s key brand pillar; Diversity and Inclusion, the EV certification course acknowledges the essential need for inclusion in the OEM sector and proposes 100 percent scholarship for promising women candidates.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “This collaboration will provide an immersive and experiential learning opportunity for students by enabling practical insights and helping them develop the requisite expertise in the automobile industry.”

Dr KN Subramanya, Principal, RV College of Engineering added, “The course is well balanced with theory and practical knowledge. This will enhance the employability and aid in the overall personality development of any candidate. ”

MG continues to be open to academic collaborations and has presented vehicles to various renowned institutions for the development of their students. MG also extended the Nurture program to support medical and engineering students who returned from Ukraine.

While RV College of Engineering is the first such partnership for an EV course with MG, there are plans to launch similar certification programs subsequently across India in other top educational institutes.