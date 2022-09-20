MG Motor India introduces doorstep vehicle repair and maintenance service

MG Motor India has introduced ‘MG service on wheels’ initiative to provide customers with car repair and maintenance services from the comfort of their homes.

The pilot version of the program has been introduced in Rajkot and the company said that it plans to cover other upcountry markets across India in future.

MG, in a statement, said that the ‘MG service on wheels’ is a suite of services to help customers in the periodic maintenance of their vehicles in addition to addressing repair and upkeep requirements that may arise.

The program will cover most service operations that are otherwise provided only in a workshop.



It will be manned and operated by fully trained and certified technicians backed by MG’s customer support.

The service will operate as a mobile workshop equipped with all the necessary tools, spare parts, and other consumables and digital assets to support immediate and unforeseen vehicle maintenance requirements.

The program will feature a simple and effortless appointment booking system. It will allow customers to connect with the company and schedule their car maintenance at their convenience.

MG Motor previously introduced various customer-facing initiatives including- ‘MY MG Shield’ and ‘MG Care@Home’.

‘MY MG Shield’ is a unique and industry-leading car protection and care program; MG Care@Home initiative, rolled out in 2021, is designed to provide contactless repair and sanitization services to customers at their doorstep.



Morris Garages is also working to expand its electric vehicle portfolio with a new and affordable EV that it plans to slot in below the ZS EV. The model, expected to be launched in the latter half of 2022, is expected to be priced between Rs 10-15 lakh, ex-showroom.