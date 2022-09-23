MG Motor India inaugurates new dealership with 3S facility in Kannur

MG Motor India has strengthened its retail presence with the launch of an all-new 3S facility in Kannur, Kerala. It will provide services relating to sales and services including repairs and spare parts. Christened ‘MG Kannur’, this new facility includes a state-of-the-art showroom and service centre. It was inaugurated in the presence of Pankaj Parkar, Director – Dealer Development, MG Motor India.

“With the inauguration of the new facility, MG is committed to providing the best services to its customers with a wide portfolio of products and strong after-sales support. Its products are also assured with a low total cost of ownership and one of the best resale values in its segment,’ the company said in its official press statement.

MG Motor India currently operates 18 touchpoints in Kerala and the company plans to expand to 19 touchpoints in the state by the end of this year. Moreover, the carmaker currently has a total of 320 centres across India. MG’s latest dealership also extended its support to Thanal Home Kannur by providing special chairs for the residents under the MG Sewa initiative.

Commenting on the occasion of the launch, Nirav Modi, Dealer Principal – MG Kannur, said, “We aim to create a new standard for customer service in the region, aligning with MG’s vision on the future of automotive retail. The latest facility further builds on innovative digital tools to deliver differentiated experiences to our customers.”