MG Motor India delivers 108 Hector SUVs to Orix

MG Motor India has delivered 108 Hector SUVs over a single business day to Orix India for its rent-a-car division.

Orix, is said to be one of the largest car leasing and rental companies in India and is part of the Orix Corporation, Japan, a highly diversified corporation offering a wide range of services globally.

The formal handing-over ceremony to mark this occasion was held at MG Moti Nagar, New Delhi, in the presence of Gaurav Gupta, CCO, MG Motor India, and Sandeep Gambhir, MD and CEO, Orix India.

Gupta said, “We are deeply grateful to Orix for having chosen the MG Hector as their choice of vehicle for their business. As a leading global organisation, Orix’s standards are tough to meet and it is a matter of pride for us that they have selected the Hector for their esteemed patrons.”

Gambhir said, “We take great pride in welcoming the best-in-class MG Hector Plus in our premium car rental fleet, filling in the unprecedented surge in demand post-pandemic, as the business scales newer heights and sets newer milestones. Placing such a large single order, is a strong validation of our trust and bullishness for the future and our capabilities to deliver the best to our customers. MG Hector with its technological finesse, low cost of ownership (TCO) and one-of-the-best resale values in its segment, with our curated services will certainly make an exceptional package to our esteemed corporate travellers. Our past experience with the MG Electric and MG Astor over the last few months, adds to our comfort of partnering with MG.”

The Hector, India’s first Internet SUV, was introduced by MG Motor India in 2019 and has since set a new bar in its category in India by giving shape to its philosophy of connected, autonomous, shared, and electric mobility. MG recently launched the next-gen Hector at the Auto Expo with a host of new technologies, intuitive features and driving comforts. The new SUV comes with the largest 35.56 cm (14-inch) HD portrait infotainment system and a brand-new user interface.