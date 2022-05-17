MG Motor India announces winners of its Developer Program and Grant season 3.0

MG Motor India announces 11 winners of its innovation program – MG Developer & Grant season 3.0. Supported by Startup India and Invest India, the program encourages tech start-ups to build new, technologically advanced applications and experiences to strengthen India’s mobility space.

The eminent jury included consortium partners, including SAP, Adobe, L&T Technologies, Bosch, Jio, Map My India, and KoineArth.

The theme of Season 3.0 was Car as a Platform (CaaP), an ecosystem of various in-car services and subscriptions in the areas of utility, entertainment, security, consumer payment, and more. The concept of Car as a Platform introduces software as an enabler with a host of service partners in the car.

More than 350 entries were received across the country for the third season of the MG Developer Program and Grant. The 11 winners selected are Hyperreality Technology, SaleAssist Innov8, MSB Digital, Imaginate, Cymbeline Innovation, Sahayak Technologies, Voice of Things, XR labs, Papli Labs, Zekardo Automotive Solutions, and DocketRun Tech.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “Since inception, it has been our constant endeavour to engage with start-ups to drive innovation. MG Developer Program and Grant is aimed at encouraging Indian innovators and developers to build futuristic mobility applications and experiences. We are excited to engage with 11 winners of season 3.0 to further build this ecosystem together.”

Deepak Bagla, MD & CEO, Invest India, said, “Technology has changed the value proposition across the entire business chain. India has 739 districts, and over 85% of them have a start-up that is registered with the government. Innovative ideas that minds from India’s farthest corners are coming up with will shape the Indian growth story across sectors. These programs are crucial to building new, technologically advanced applications and experiences that can strengthen India’s mobility space.”

The winners of MGDP have received grants and are engaged by MG and the consortium partners to meet business objectives. Start-up India and Invest India are government-backed initiatives to empower start-ups for simplification & handholding, funding support, and incentives.