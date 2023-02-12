MG Motor India and Bharat Petroleum inaugurate 12 fast EV chargers

MG Motor India has inaugurated 12 DC fast charging stations for electric vehicles on the Delhi-Jalandhar corridor, in partnership with Bharat Petroleum Corporation. The inauguration event took place at Prem Service Station, Delhi and simultaneously at 11 other stations. According to the company, the first MG Motor-BPCL fast-charging highway corridor will have the charging points installed at approximately every 100 kms on both sides of the highway. Through this partnership, the companies aim at covering more such major highways across India by establishing EV charging infrastructure in the coming months of the year 2023.

MG ZS EV owners will be offered preferential experiences at BPCL stations with added benefits of discounted charging rates. They will be able to locate the charging station from their MG in-car dashboard as well as the MyMG App and can make payment through HelloBPCL mobile application.

Gaurav Gupta, CCO, MG Motor India said, “MG has been at the forefront of the development of a strong EV ecosystem since the launch of the ZS EV in 2020. It brings us immense pride to announce the inauguration of twelve new DC fast-charging facilities across the most significant highway of the country in partnership with BPCL. We intend to establish a holistic ecosystem in India to accelerate EV adoption, and the new chargers at the BPCL fuel stations should provide the necessary impetus for people to switch to electric mobility.”

Speaking at the launch, Subhankar Sen, Head Retail Initiatives & Brand, BPCL said “A cleaner planet is better for everyone and decarbonisation is a challenge that requires broad-reaching, multi-faceted solutions and we in BPCL are playing our part by setting up the network of electric vehicle fast charging highway corridors to address the range, discovery, and time anxieties of EV owners. We firmly believe this will hasten the adoption of Electric Vehicles in the country. Our initiative with MG Motor India in creating a rewarding experience for MG Motor EV customers today is an important initiative under our EV charging strategy and towards our larger objective of achieving our goal of net-zero emissions by 2040. We are excited about our innovative technology integration with MG Motor who have incorporated our EV charging network in their dashboard navigator providing unmatched convenience for MG EV owners. This truly reflects the commitment of both our organisations to bring in cutting-edge technology for the promotion of EV adoption in the country.“

Since its inception, MG Motor India has set up its multi-step charging system with AC chargers and DC fast chargers in residential communities and MG showrooms. MG also provides a 6-way charging ecosystem to its customers, which includes a free-of-cost AC fast-charger (installed at the customer’s home/office), an extended charging network, a plug-and-charge cable onboard, charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance), and community chargers. Currently, MG has installed more than 8,000 EV chargers across India.