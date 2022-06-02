MG Motor, Castrol to partner with Jio-bp to set-up charging stations in India

MG Motor India and Castrol India are set to collaborate with Jio-bp to explore mobility solutions for electric cars, the companies said in a press statement. Under this partnership, Jio-bp, MG Motor and Castrol will explore setting up four-wheeler EV charging infrastructure across the country and expand Castrol’s existing auto service network to cater to electric vehicle owners.

The partnership is in line with Jio-bp and MG Motor’s commitment to providing a vast and reliable charging infrastructure to electric car customers and accelerating EV adoption in India, the statement further added. It is worth mentioning that Jio-bp is an Indian fuel and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp (British Petroleum).

Jio-bp says that it is creating an ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain and it launched two of India’s largest EV charging hubs last year. Its electric mobility business operates under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, the customers can easily find charging stations and charge their EVs.

“The strategic partnership is aimed at creating EV-friendly roads for inter-city and intra-city travel by setting up a robust EV charging & service infrastructure in the country,” MG Motor India said. Under the partnership, Castrol will develop and expand its existing multi-brand Auto Service network and Express Oil Change centres to start serving electric cars. It will also leverage its access to a vast pool of car mechanics and offer them specialized EV training and certification.