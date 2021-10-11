MG launches its most advanced mid-size SUV In India, the Astor

MG Astor launched in India for ₹9.78 lakh onwards. The MG Astor is MG's most advanced mid-size SUV in the Indian market, featuring a personal AI-based assistant, ADAS Level 2 technology, and smart connectivity features.

Image credit: Express Drives

After making various headlines in the automotive industry for the first of its kind personal assistant, connectivity features, and its advanced ADAS Level 2 safety features, MG has launched the Astor in India for ₹9.78 lakh onwards. The MG Astor is available in nine variants with two engine options and three gearbox choices. Bookings open from 21 October 2021.

MG Astor pricing:

Vi-Ti Tech MT

Style – ₹9.78 lakh

Super – ₹11.28 lakh

Smart – ₹12.98 lakh

Sharp – ₹13.98 lakh

Vi-Ti Tech CVT

Super – ₹12.68 lakh

Smart – ₹14.18 lakh

Sharp – ₹14.98 lakh

220 Turbo AT

Smart – ₹15.88 lakh

Sharp – ₹16.78 lakh

Prices are introductory, valid for deliveries in 2021.

Speaking of the MG Astor’s interior and features, the SUV gets an AI-based personal assistant that can help keep the occupants engaged in any topic, sourced from Wikipedia. The personal assistant can talk, listen, react, and even look at the driver when spoken to. The Astor’s personal assistant can mimic human-like behaviour, and keep learning.

Apart from speaking to the occupants about any topic and entertaining them with jokes, it can be used for basic operations such as opening the sunroof, navigation, and other tasks in the vehicle, helping the driver keep his eye on the road.

The MG Astor features connectivity tech through its i-Smart Hub, with the help of a Jio sim. MG has partnered with Jio for connectivity services, Map My India for navigations services and with Park+. When combining all of these, drivers can look for parking slots and reserve them, navigate with 4D maps, and pay for parking with FASTags.

Other features include LED headlights, a 360-degree camera, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch infotainment system, an electric parking brake, a tyre pressure monitor (TPMS), and three driving modes — Normal, Urban, Dynamic.

Moving on, the Astor features something called a ‘Digital Passport’, where consumers can save copies of their licence, vehicle records, insurance, and the Astor’s service history. MG has partnered with L&T Technology Services to keep the data safe, away from prying eyes in the digital world.

Speaking about the Astor’s safety features, the SUV comes with Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Level 2. With the help of Bosch’s partnership, the Astor offers Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Lane Keeping Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Headlight assist, and more. The new MG SUV also gets a Speed Assistant System, that can read speed limits and slow the vehicle down accordingly.

Powering the MG Astor will be a choice of two petrol engines. The first one is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit that makes 109 bhp and 144 Nm of torque with the help of either a manual or a CVT gearbox. The second option is a 1.3-litre turbocharged unit that produces 138 bhp and 220 Nm of torque, paired to an automatic gearbox.

