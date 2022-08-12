Meru to contribute 10% ride revenue on August 15 to Veterans India

Meru, now part of Mahindra Logistics, announced that it will be contributing 10 percent of its ride revenue generated on August 15 to Veterans India, a non-governmental organization (NGO) that works with the veterans and their families. This will be done under the latest campaign titled Freedom Drive which salutes war veterans on the occasion of this Independence Day.

Veterans India utilises the experience of its veteran members in nation building. The organisation in the last seven years has helped a large number of ex-servicemen, Veer Naris (defence widows) and specially abled soldiers with the help of its state, district and block units. The organisation has also carried out relief work during natural calamities and the recent Pandemic.



Kannan Chakravarthy, CEO, MERU said “The war veterans have been contributing to building a stronger India for the last so many decades. On the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, Meru would like to appreciate the invaluable contributions of the war veterans and their families. As a small contribution, I would like to announce that we will be donating 10% of ride revenue to Veterans India .

Speaking at the association, Colonel HV Sharma (Retd) National Vice President of Veterans India said, “The fund generated by this drive would enable Veterans India to carry on with its patriotic activities.”

Commenting on the association, Anand Mahindra, Chairperson, Mahindra Group, tweeted “A small step can go a long way. Well done @MeruCabs, for leading a cause for our army veterans.”