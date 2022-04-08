Mercedes-Benz Sells Over 4000 Cars In Q1 2022, Registering 26% Growth

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz, today announced the delivery of 4022 new Mercedes-Benz cars to customers in the January-March 2022 period. The company recorded a growth of 26% over Q1 2021 supported by bullish sales and market recovery supported by the launch of new products, a seamless omnichannel luxury experience created for customers through the ‘direct to customer’ sales model- ROTF, flexible financing programmes and overall positive customer sentiments.

The Q1 sales growth is also achieved against the backdrop of continuing semiconductor shortage, global supply chain challenges and increasing operating costs for the company. Mercedes-Benz ended Q1 2022 with the highest-ever order bank of 4000+units as it strives to produce more cars and reduce the current waiting list for its products.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “We are excited with our sales performance achieved in Q1 2022, laying a strong foundation for a long term sales recovery. This achievement becomes important in the context of continued intense headwinds like semiconductor shortage, global supply chain disruptions and rising input costs.”

He added, “The Q1 performance firmly reiterates customers’ clear preference for the luxury experience offered by Mercedes-Benz and the brand’s leadership position in the Indian luxury market. The overwhelming customer response can also be attributed to a fine combination of our superior product portfolio and an enhanced retail experience implemented through ROTF, which offers full transparency on price and offers a seamless omnichannel experience.”

“We will continue exciting the market with the introduction of most desirable products and superior luxury experience in retail, in Q2,” he said.

“With the highest order bank in our history, we are confident of continuing this growth momentum in the coming months. However, we sincerely regret the delays in the deliveries to our customers, due to the ongoing challenges in the global supply chain. Our top priority remains to deliver our customers their cherished Mercedes-Benz at the earliest, and strive to reduce the waiting period significantly.” added Schwenk.

For Mercedes, the E-Class LWB sedan remains the highest selling model for Mercedes-Benz in Q1 2022, while the GLC remains the highest selling SUV, closely followed by the GLA and GLE luxury SUVs.

Mercedes-Benz received a positive response to new models launched in 2021 with strong demand for the A-Class limousine, E-Class LWB, and new GLA. The carmaker has also received a huge demand for the new S-Class, which won ‘Luxury Car of the Year’ awards across platforms including the ICOTY 2021. The AMG and Super Luxury Car portfolio grew by 35% in Q1 2022.