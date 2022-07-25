Mercedes Benz Research & Development India to induct over 1,500 software engineers in 2022

The Bengaluru-based research and development centre of India’s largest luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) is aiming to hire over 1,500 engineers from software and development backgrounds to strengthen its R&D capabilities, said a top official in an exclusive interaction with Express Mobility.

Set up in 1996, MBRDI currently employs over 9,000 employees of which 6,000 engineers are working actively on all facets of vehicle development for the luxury carmaker. This is the largest research centre for the Mercedes Group outside Germany.

At present, the company is actively working on its own operating system christened MB.OS – a software-driven holistic approach from embedded software development to IoT and intelligent cloud. It brings greater speed to new software development and deployment across ECUs and the cloud.

“We are currently working on digital transformation and digital product development. And, most importantly, around MB.OS, is the operating system that we are trying to develop. We have plans to add more people. We were planning to add more than 1,500 engineers to the centre again, mostly from the software computer science background, who can help us deliver next-level technologies. Our reliance on Indian engineers is increasing,” said Manu Saale, MD & CEO, MBRDI.

Giving an anecdote, Saale said, “It was some years ago one of our international board members said something when he was here visiting us, he saw the contributions from India, and he said, there’s a bit of India already today in every Mercedes. And I’m excited to take that to the next level sooner than later. And hopefully, get them to say that there’s a large part of India in every Mercedes.”

MBRDI has worked on various projects such as MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) with features such as interior assist. The research centre has been instrumental in developing the voice command feature ‘Hey Mercedes’.

On attracting the talent from academia, Saale said “Over time, we have seen that academia has changed quite a lot. There will always be a gap, you know because these technologies are really cutting edge and we’re getting there. But I think over two decades, the industry is also used to bridging that gap going ahead.”

“I’m not saying it is all perfect and nice. But there’s a steady improvement, both in terms of how much academia is catching up with the number of engineers we do find and the fact that the industry is also jumping ahead in terms of what technology it uses in its products,” concluded Saale.