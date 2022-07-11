Mercedes-Benz India retails 3,551 units in Q2 CY2022, reports record Q2 sales

India’s largest luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz India has reported a record Q2 CY2022 sales (Apri-June) with 3,551 cars being delivered. For the first half of the year, the company retailed 7,573 units a growth of 56 per cent albeit a low base year ago. This too in fact, is one of the best-performance for the company in India.

The company attributes the record Q2 sales on the back of new product launches, sustained demand for existing products and services, and an unique omni-channel customer journey created through Retail of the Future strategy.

Mercedes-Benz India states that the record sales for Q2 were achieved despite significant headwinds faced in form of continuing global supply side challenges leading to longer waiting periods and continuous increase in operating costs. Furthermore, Mercedes-Benz ended Q2 2022 with the highest-ever order bank of more than 6,000 units and it aims to produce more cars and reduce the current waiting list for its products.

Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Our highest ever Q2 is a result of the positive customer sentiments, a young product portfolio across segments and successful roll-out of Retail of the Future. This sales record becomes even more significant against the backdrop of continued supply side challenges, triggered by global developments and also local market challenges. It is highly satisfying to witness the unmatched aspiration and desire for a Mercedes-Benz, resulting in consistent demand for our attractive products across segments and body types.”

“Though we expect the semi-conductor shortage to continue in coming months, it remains our endeavour to scale up our production and deliver the cars to the customers and reduce the waiting period. We have a solid order bank of more than 6,000 cars which makes our market outlook very positive. Q3 will be highly exciting as we line-up some of the most anticipated Mercedes-Benz models from our global portfolio, for our Indian customers, creating a completely new benchmark.”

Current waitlist of key CKD models (depending on markets):

Sedans: A-Class Limousine: 2-3 months | C-Class: 2-3 months | E-Class: 2-3 months | S-Class: 3 months S-Class Maybach S 580: 4-5 months

SUVs: GLA: 4-5 months | GLC: 1-2 months | GLE: 4 months | GLS: 10-11 months