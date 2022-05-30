Mercedes-Benz India appoints Vyankatesh Kulkarni as Executive Director and Head of Operations. Vyankatesh will be at the helm of the luxury carmaker’s journey towards electrification and will assume his role on June 1, 2022.

Vyankatesh Kulkarni has over 20 years of experience in technology, planning, manufacturing operations, and supply chain. Vyankatesh is currently associated with the brand’s research and development arm and is the Vice President, heading the ‘Manufacturing Engineering & Supply Chain’ and ‘Digital Transformation Accelerator and Data Science’ practices. He has been associated with Mercedes-Benz since 2008.

Announcing this key leadership appointment, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “We are excited to welcome Vyankatesh Kulkarni to Mercedes-Benz India as the Executive Director and Head of Operations, India. He is a highly experienced professional bringing two decades of rich experience in technology, supply chain and digitisation journey of Mercedes-Benz. Vyankatesh has successfully handled many important global projects at MBRDI in the areas of planning, simulations, engineering, quality and supply chain.”

He added, “At Mercedes-Benz India, he will build on the strong localization competencies of our world-class manufacturing facility and related resources. He will also play a pivotal role in transforming the manufacturing ecosystem by undertaking the company’s transitional journey into electrification and technology-driven ‘Smart Manufacturing’ and Industry 4.0 practices of the future. I look forward to his contributions and wish him the very best in his new role.”

The new Executive Director and Head of Operations at Mercedes-Benz, Vyankatesh, holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering and pursued Data Science from IIM, Lucknow. Before Mercedes-Benz Research & Development India, Vyankatesh worked for Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki India.