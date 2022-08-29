Mercedes-Benz India appoints Santosh Iyer as MD & CEO from January 2023

India’s largest luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz, has made an important organisational announcement. The company has appointed Santosh Iyer as the Managing Director & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India from January 2023. Santosh Iyer is currently the Vice President – Sales & Marketing and succeeds Martin Schwenk as the Managing Director & CEO of the company.

Associated with Mercedes-Benz India since 2009, Santosh has been in leadership roles across diverse functions including Sales, Marketing, Customer Services, Internal Communications and CRM. It is worth mentioning that Santosh Iyer will become the first Indian MD & CEO of this German luxury car manufacturer’s Indian subsidiary.

Moreover, after a highly successful stint in India, Martin Schwenk will take responsibility as the President & Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-Benz Thailand. Martin played a pivotal role in creating Mercedes-Benz’s EV roadmap in India and preparing the company for its future, by transforming the retail business model, while inculcating a transparent, people-centric, flat organizational culture. Both these appointments will be effective from January 1, 2023.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “I will personally remember India for the warmth and generosity of the people, our partners and customers. It is truly a dynamic market with immense potential and offers opportunities, making my stint enriching and rewarding. The strong brand loyalty and leadership of Mercedes-Benz in India is remarkable and inspires our customer centricity and customer commitment.”

He added, “As the company transitions into an exciting future with emerging mobility trends and unending possibilities, I am thoroughly convinced Mercedes-Benz will achieve new heights with the passion, vision and dynamic leadership that Santosh drives in. His contribution to the brand’s success story in India has been truly remarkable and his exemplary leadership will steer the company successfully into the future.”

Santosh Iyer, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “I am extremely excited with the new responsibility and the opportunity to lead the most desirable luxury car brand in India. Mercedes-Benz is at the cusp of transitioning to an exciting, electrified future and it is a privilege for me to steer the brand, introduce emerging trends and continue to define new benchmarks for our customers.”

He further mentioned, “We have a fantastic winning team comprising our colleagues and Franchise Partners with proven records, and I am eager to continue this winning story.”