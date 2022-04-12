Mercedes-Benz Expands ‘Premiere Express Prime’ Customer Services Program To 25 Locations

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India today announced the extension of its service program ‘Premiere Express Prime’ to a total of 11 cities and 25 Franchise Partner locations. The company has also extended the ‘Fast Lane Body and Paint’ program to 22 Franchise Partners locations.

Both these programs are Mercedes-Benz India’s commitment to delivering fast and reliable services to customers who are hard-pressed for time.

‘Premier Express Prime’ (PEP) is an after-sales initiative for Mercedes-Benz customers saving them time and ensuring customer vehicles are at their disposal in the shortest possible timeframe. With PEP, customers can have their vehicles serviced in 3 hours straight.

If the service is not completed within the stipulated time, the Mercedes-Benz Franchise Partner will offer it complimentary to the customer.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “We roll out ‘Premiere Express Prime’ with the aim to offer service differentiation to our customers by providing fast and reliable service for a hassle-free ownership experience, that complements the world-class products in our portfolio. We are delighted to roll out this program in 25 locations spanning across key markets offering a convenient solution to the customers.”

He added, “The commitment of our Franchise Partners to create the necessary infrastructure and allocate expert workforce for this program as well as for ‘Fast Lane B&P’, underlines our focus on service excellence. Their support has helped us cascade the agile services rapidly across multiple outlets and uphold our commitment to the customers. We will introduce this program to even more Franchise Partners in a phase-wise manner spanning over 2022-23.”

The implementation of these programs is possible due to the dedicated infrastructure within the service centres comprising dedicated bays, tools & equipment. A dedicated team for ‘Premier Express Prime’ comprising one Team Leader and two Certified Maintenance Technicians ensures quick servicing turnaround.

Key highlights of PEP:

‘Premier Express Prime’ covers both major and minor periodic maintenance services, along with need-based replacement parts like Brake discs/ pads, fuel filters, etc. However, it excludes major repairs, warranty jobs, or servicing of high-performance AMG models

The service can be availed from the comfort of a customer’s home with Mercedes-Benz Digital Service Drive Next (DSD Nxt) digital solutions

‘Fast Lane Body and Paint Repairs’ services:

In case of accidents, ‘Fast Lane Boy and Paint Repairs’ covers insurance processes, specific accidental damages on vehicles fixed in as less as 3 days or earlier, depending on the severity of the damage. Mercedes-Benz India ensures this quick turnaround time by optimizing operations, cutting downtimes, and employing faster-drying components while maintaining high repair work standards.

EQ Readiness: