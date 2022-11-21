Mercedes-Benz collaborates with Avatar: The Way of Water from 20th Century Studios

Mercedes-Benz is entering the next phase of its strategic brand collaboration with Avatar: The Way of Water and 20th Century Studios that aims to embed themes such as sustainability, mobility of the future, technology and innovation within an emotional brand experience.

The company started the oglobal co-promotion campaign for the much-anticipated movie Avatar: The Way of Water from 20th Century Studios which opens in theatres on December 16.

Building upon the campaign idea of “Earth is our Pandora”, the messaging focuses on responsibility to our planet – reinforcing the central Mercedes‑Benz corporate messaging “Every action counts.

Campaign assets such as the TVC depict fully electric vehicles from Mercedes‑EQ including the new EQE SUV. The campaign will play out across key Mercedes-Benz markets worldwide, with assets covering TV, cinema, digital and social media.

Co-promotional campaign assets are available in 30, 20, 15 and 10-second lengths. The co-promotion campaign completes a circle which debuted with the VISION AVTR concept vehicle, which was inspired by the world of AVATAR.

Jon Landau, producer of the film said, “We are thrilled about our global collaboration with Mercedes‑Benz in celebration of Avatar: The Way of Water”, this campaign extends the storytelling of the VISION AVTR, which was inspired by the Avatar franchise and designed in a partnership between our team at Lightstorm Entertainment and the visionary designers at Mercedes‑Benz.”

The Mercedes‑Benz fleet will be electric-only by 2030, wherever market conditions allow. Its portfolio now encompasses eight battery-electric vehicles: the EQA, EQB, EQC, EQE, EQE SUV, EQS, EQS SUV and EQV. Added to that are the EQE, EQE SUV and EQS performance models from Mercedes‑AMG, meaning the company already offers an all-electric model in every segment in which it is represented.

Bettina Fetzer, Vice President Communications and Marketing of Mercedes‑Benz AG said, “By highlighting the fusion of bionic design and technology, the campaign messaging aims to strengthen the importance of the coming together and co-existence of humankind and nature.”