Mercedes-Benz And ProLogium Partner To Develop Solid-State Battery Cells

Mercedes-Benz and ProLogium, a solid-state battery manufacturer, have signed a technology cooperation agreement to develop next-generation battery cells. The first Mercedes-Benz test vehicles equipped with solid-state batteries co-developed with ProLogium are expected to be introduced in the coming years. The companies also agreed on milestones that would enable the integration of solid-state battery technology into a range of passenger vehicles in the second half of the decade.

Mercedes-Benz plans to go all-electric by 2030 wherever market conditions allow. By partnering with leading companies in the fast-evolving field of solid-state technology, Mercedes-Benz is pushing ahead its research and development activities, fostering further leaps in battery technology and continuously expanding its network of top-flight tech partners to ensure that it has access to the most up-to-date technologies.

With its solid-state battery R&D and manufacturing know-how, ProLogium is a strong partner for Mercedes‑Benz to maintain its role as a leader in battery technology.

Markus Schafer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, Chief Technology Officer responsible for Development and Procurement, said, “We believe that range and efficiency are the new industry benchmarks for electric cars. Solid-state technology helps to cut down battery size and weight. This is why we are partnering with companies like ProLogium to ensure that Mercedes-Benz continues to break new ground in the automotive sector – for the benefit of our customers.”

“We have been working with Mercedes-Benz on the testing of our EV battery cells since 2016 and are excited to strengthen and expand our partnership,” said Vincent Yang, CEO and Founder of ProLogium Technology. “We expect to work with Mercedes-Benz to demonstrate the effective application of our safe, high-performance solid-state battery cells to meet the Mercedes-Benz top quality standards. At ProLogium, we believe that innovative technology must be backed by the scalability of production. We look forward to ramping up our new plant by the end of 2022 and working with our customers toward successful mass production.”

Under the agreement, Mercedes-Benz will take a seat on the ProLogium board of directors. The investment by Mercedes-Benz will be used to support the development of the technology and ProLogium’s plan of establishing production capacity in Europe.

Solid-state battery cells are one of the key levers for determining cost, scalability and energy density in the area of electric vehicle batteries. The solid-state electrolyte allows for the use of materials with high storage capacity, high-ionic conductivity, and higher chemical stability. The innovative materials and design of solid-state batteries can almost double the range of today’s conventional Li-ion battery cells.