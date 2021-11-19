Mercedes-Benz launches India’s most-powerful hot hatch, the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+

Mercedes-Benz launches India's most powerful hatchback, the AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+, for ₹79.50 lakh ex-showroom. The new AMG A 45 gets a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine capable of over 400 bhp with the help of an 8-speed DCT gearbox.

Mercedes-Benz launches the new AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ in India, priced at ₹79.50 lakh ex-showroom. With the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+, the German carmaker now offers the A-Class Limousine, AMG A35 sedan, and the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4M+ hatchback in its A-Class portfolio. Mercedes-Benz claims that the new AMG A 45 is the “World’s most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine series production car, which also is India’s fastest hatchback ever.”

Speaking about power, the new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with a twin-scroll turbocharger, producing 415 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed DCT gearbox, capable of achieving 0–100km/h in 3.9 seconds and on to an electronically limited top speed of 270km/h. The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ gets a fully variable all-wheel drive with AMG Torque Control to help the wheels transfer power on the road efficiently.

To complement the driving experience, AMG offers a ‘drift mode’, AMG suspension on all four corners, a ‘race start’ option, and six driving modes that include Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport +, Individual, and Race. For customers looking for something more, Mercedes offers an AMG Performance Package, along with an AMG Track Pace, a personal racing engineer function integrated into the MBUX multimedia system.

The new A 45 S 4MATIC+ hatchback gets an AMG-specific radiator grille, an aerodynamic bonnet, with power domes, multi-beam LED headlights, wider front wings, flared wheel arches, and AMG alloy wheels. The wider stance clears space for the wider front axle, while two round twin tailpipes and a wide rear apron complement the design details.

Inside, the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ gets AMG sports seats with firm lateral support and black Artico man-made leather with red stitching. The available colour options include Sun Yellow, Polar White, Mountain Grey, Designo Patagonia Red, Designo Mountain Grey Magno, and Cosmos Black. The hatchback also gets a head-up display and a 12-speaker Burmester sound system.

In terms of safety, the new Mercedes-AMG hatchback gets Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and AMG performance braking systems along with numerous airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, stability control, etc.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.