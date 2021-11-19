Mercedes-Benz launches India’s most-powerful hot hatch, the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+

Mercedes-Benz launches India's most powerful hatchback, the AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+, for ₹79.50 lakh ex-showroom. The new AMG A 45 gets a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine capable of over 400 bhp with the help of an 8-speed DCT gearbox.

By:Updated: Nov 19, 2021 12:04 PM
mercedes amg a45

Mercedes-Benz launches the new AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ in India, priced at ₹79.50 lakh ex-showroom. With the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+, the German carmaker now offers the A-Class Limousine, AMG A35 sedan, and the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4M+ hatchback in its A-Class portfolio. Mercedes-Benz claims that the new AMG A 45 is the “World’s most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine series production car, which also is India’s fastest hatchback ever.”

Speaking about power, the new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with a twin-scroll turbocharger, producing 415 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed DCT gearbox, capable of achieving 0–100km/h in 3.9 seconds and on to an electronically limited top speed of 270km/h. The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ gets a fully variable all-wheel drive with AMG Torque Control to help the wheels transfer power on the road efficiently.

mercedes amg a45 interior

To complement the driving experience, AMG offers a ‘drift mode’, AMG suspension on all four corners, a ‘race start’ option, and six driving modes that include Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport +, Individual, and Race. For customers looking for something more, Mercedes offers an AMG Performance Package, along with an AMG Track Pace, a personal racing engineer function integrated into the MBUX multimedia system.

The new A 45 S 4MATIC+ hatchback gets an AMG-specific radiator grille, an aerodynamic bonnet, with power domes, multi-beam LED headlights, wider front wings, flared wheel arches, and AMG alloy wheels. The wider stance clears space for the wider front axle, while two round twin tailpipes and a wide rear apron complement the design details.

Inside, the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ gets AMG sports seats with firm lateral support and black Artico man-made leather with red stitching. The available colour options include Sun Yellow, Polar White, Mountain Grey, Designo Patagonia Red, Designo Mountain Grey Magno, and Cosmos Black. The hatchback also gets a head-up display and a 12-speaker Burmester sound system.

In terms of safety, the new Mercedes-AMG hatchback gets Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and AMG performance braking systems along with numerous airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, stability control, etc.

