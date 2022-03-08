Meet Two2 Micro EV Concept Car Built From Upcycled Parts Created By Kripa Ananthan

In this new episode of MobilityInterviews, Kripa Ananthan shares details of Two2 which is build from the upcycled parts of the old vehicles.

Former designer of M&M, Kripa Ananthan who was instrumental in the conceptualisation and designing of some of the most popular SUVs in India such as Scorpio and XUV500 has created a micro EV concept Two2 for first and last-mile connectivity.

She talks about the future prospects, use cases and target audience. She highlighted with the scrappage policy in place India needs new and innovative factors for sustainable mobility.