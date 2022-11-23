Mazda announces mid-term management plan and policy

Mazda has announced an update to its mid-term management plan update and its management policy up to 2030. The announcement highlights the company’s positive response to the highly uncertain business environment and the renewal of its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

To respond to these future changes, Mazda presented a three-phase plan towards 2030.

Acceleration of electrification

Starting immediately and through 2024, the company will focus on strengthening its technology development, supply chains and cost reduction efforts. During this time, Mazda will continue to accelerate the electrification of its fleet.

The Mazda MX-30 BEV1 has seen a good response in Europe, along with the recently launched Mazda CX-60 PHEV2, which has sold over 20,000 units. The company is planning to launch the Mazda MX-30 R-EV next year, followed by the three-row Mazda CX-80.

Transition to electrification

From 2025 until 2027, Mazda will continue to build the necessary parts to transition towards the electrification of its range. This will include both the refinement and use of Mazda’s multiple electrification and manufacturing technologies, along with the global launch of new battery electric vehicles.

Advancing the launch of BEVs towards 2030

During the third phase until 2030, Mazda aims to achieve the transition towards electrification through partnerships in different areas. Mazda announced that it has signed a collaborative agreement to jointly develop and produce highly efficient electric drive units with its partners.

As a first step towards the electrification of all its models by 2030, Mazda, through JVs, will develop a highly efficient production technology and establish a production and supply framework for electric drive units.

The MC management also announced that they will conclude a joint development agreement for the development of inverters, including silicon carbide semiconductors, and has signed a joint development agreement for advanced technologies for motors, while also establishing a joint venture company together with two partnering companies to learn and develop motor technology.

Mazda will continue to procure batteries from its partner companies. In addition to our existing suppliers, Mazda recently agreed with Envision AESC to procure batteries for electric vehicle production in Japan. In the medium term, Mazda will be launching additional battery-electric models and will consider possibilities to invest in battery production.