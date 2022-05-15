May discount offers on Volkswagen India’s SUVs and cars

Volkswagen has announced new offers and discounts on select variants and models of its cars in May, 2022. The German carmaker is offering 4-year service maintenance packages at discounted rates on the Tiguan SUV. In addition, for the Vento and Polo customers the company is exclusively offering free Connect dongles (WeConnect Go/Bluetooth Dongle).

Polo – after having discontinued the production of Polo in India, Volkswagen is offering the hatchback at a special ex-showroom price with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000.

Vento – Highline MT – model of the B-segment Sedan is being sold at a special ex-showroom price of Rs 9.99 Lakh in Delhi with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 15,000, respectively.

Vento – Highline TSI AT – model is priced at Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 15,000.

Vento – Highline Plus AT – model is priced at Rs 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 15,000.

Vento – Highline Plus AT (Matt Edition) – is priced at Rs 12.84 (ex-showroom, Delhi) with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 15,000, just like the other three variants of the sedan.

Tiguan 1.0 TSI Highline AT – model of the SUV is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 50,000 with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and an option to choose from a corporate discount of Rs 20,000 or loyalty discount of Rs 10,000.

Tiguan 1.5 TSI Highline AT – model of the SUV is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and an option to choose from a corporate discount of Rs 20,000 or loyalty discount of Rs 10,000.