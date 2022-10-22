Matter to launch first electric motorcycle on November 21

Matter, a technology start-up, announced that it will launch its first electric motorcycle on November 21. The initial batch of the upcoming electric sports motorcycle will be assembled at the company’s new Changodar plant in Ahmedabad.

The manufacturing facility spread across 2,00,000 Sq ft has the capability to produce 60,000 units with an expansion capacity of 2,00,000 units per annum. In the coming years, the company targets employing 1000 people.

Matter is planning to enter the market with an omnichannel approach via its experience centres and dealership model, with the goal of providing connected experiences to its prospective customers. The distribution network will be created in four phases, beginning with Tier1 markets, then pan India.

Mohal Lalbhai, Group Founder and CEO Matter, said, “We believe we’ve built something incredibly unique for riders to enjoy, and we’re delighted to finally see it in action as a completely indigenous bike. Motorcycles, as a category in the electric two-wheeler world, are completely untapped and yet to flourish.”

Arun Pratap Singh, Group Co-Founder and COO, Matter, added, “We plan to work with our network partners to help consumers understand more about the emerging category through the retail experience. Our aim would be to optimise all touchpoints for the best customer experience and not just on driving sales conversions.”

Matter, over almost four years, has built an in-house hyper-scalable tech stack, focusing on the core components such as the drivetrain, electronics, battery systems, chargers, and connected experiences. The startup boasts of resulted in five granted patents and there are multiple patent applications, as per the company, in pipeline for Matter Drive 1.0, Powerpack, Charger, Controls, and other related technologies.