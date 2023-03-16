Matter signs MoU with IIT Bombay to design all-electric race cars

Matter, an electric mobility startup, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Bombay. Under this initiative, support will be provided to the IIT Bombay racing team for the design and manufacturing of an electric Formula-style race car.

The car designed and developed under this MoU will be present at the Formula student competition, (Formula Student UK FS), one of Europe’s most established educational motorsport competitions, run by the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE).

Matter will support the development with its technical facility for testing components and technologies including the 4Q Dyno testing facility for the motor controller, the testing facilities for the powerpack, BMS testing, cell characteristic testing, and the component development facility.

Both parties will explore possibilities to engage further in the areas of power electronics safety, inverters, chargers, DCDC converters, hardware, firmware, simulations, and vehicle integration for e-mobility.