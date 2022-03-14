Matter Drive 1.0 EV Motor introduced with Integrated Thermal Management System

Matter has introduced its new Matter Drive 1.0 Motor that hosts an Integrated Intelligent Thermal Management System with liquid cooling. It will power their upcoming electric two-wheeler as well, slated for launch in 2022.

Matter, an Ahmedabad-based technology innovation start-up focused on creating futuristic sustainable solutions, has announced the development of its new, high-speed mid-torque electric motor. Christened as Matter Drive 1.0 Motor, the company claims it is a new intelligent drive train that incorporates a series of key innovations including the Integrated Intelligent Thermal Management System.

The Matter Drive 1.0 is a Radial Flux Motor that incorporates a novel architecture of flux guide for optimum torque delivery and advanced materials to achieve a lightweight drivetrain. Moreover, this EV drivetrain platform hosts an Integrated Intelligent Thermal Management System with liquid cooling, which the company claims are a first in class in this segment in India.

Matter believes that thermal management is the key to efficient, safe, and performance EVs, especially in a tropical environment with high ambient temperatures. Keeping this in mind, the company says that it has prioritized the performance, safety, and reliability of the motor. This electric motor will power Matter’s upcoming electric two-wheeler as well, slated for launch this year.

Mohal Lalbhai, Founder & CEO, Matter said, “What makes me proud today is that our innovation culture has enabled key technologies in multiple domains of the electric vehicle. We wanted to build something that would shape the future for sustainable and innovative India through new-age mobility and energy solutions.”

He further added, “The innovative Matter Drive 1.0 with the Integrated Intelligent Thermal Management System is one of its kind in terms of technology and design. Our futuristic drivetrain is ready to power our upcoming performance EVs. With our ground-up approach, we are disrupting the way EVs are looked at in today’s world.”