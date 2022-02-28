Maruti Suzuki’s ‘genuine accessories’ available online in over 100 Indian cities

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said its genuine accessories have been made available online in over 100 cities across India.

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said its genuine accessories have been made available online in over 100 cities across India. At present, a range of over 2,000 Maruti Suzuki genuine accessories are available online and will be expanded progressively to include more products, the company said in a statement.

Buyers can order from Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories (MSGA) website, which also offers the option of home installation, it added. Commenting on the initiative, Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said, “Changing times and customer preferences have ushered radical changes in the way today’s customers’ shop. Increasingly online buying is the preferred mode of purchase. Maruti Suzuki draws inspiration from these changing customer behaviours and therefore we have digitized 24 out of 26 touchpoints of customers’ car buying journey.”

Stating that the availability of Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories online is in line with the company’s aim to offer a seamless ‘Phygital’ buying experience to customers, he said, “The online availability will further empower customers to purchase our trusted and reliable vehicle accessories.” The company said users can search accessories based on the vehicle model, variant and product category. Option of accessory fitment at home or at dealer’s location is available to the customers, they can choose any option as per their preference.