Maruti Suzuki’s crosses 2.5 crore production milestone

Maruti Suzuki India has achieved cumulative production of over 2.5 crore (25 million) units. With this, the automaker becomes the only Indian company to have achieved this significant count in passenger vehicle production.

Having started operations in 1983, Maruti Suzuki presently has two manufacturing facilities, located in Gurugram and Manesar in Haryana. Both facilities together are capable to produce 1.5 million units per annum.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki, expressing his gratitude towards the employees, vendors and dealers said, “2022 marks 40 years of Suzuki’s partnership with the people of India. Going forward, we will continue to work towards our goal of offering ‘Joy of Mobility’ for all. For this, we will introduce new exciting, feature-rich and environment-friendly products in the market. Anticipating growing demand for passenger vehicles, we have also started work on setting up a new manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana.”

Beginning with the iconic Maruti800, the company has managed to remain a household name for years, evolving as and when the industry demands. Over time, the company adapted to the changing needs and scaled up its capability to offer technologically advanced and environment-friendly vehicles.

Though still a market leader, its share has declined to around 42 percent from 50 percent levels earlier.

The company is betting on CNG and SUVs going forward. 10 of 16 of its new launches will be featuring CNG variants. After the announcement of its October sales numbers, the company also confirmed that CNG cars account for nearly 20 percent of its sales.

Maruti Suzuki also exports to around 100 markets worldwide.