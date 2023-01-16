scorecardresearch
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Maruti Suzuki’s annual dispatch of 3.2 lakh vehicle using  rail mode highest-ever by any OEM in 2022

Maruti Suzuki steps up efforts to reduce carbon footprint. The company dispatched record 3.2 lakh vehicles using railways in CY2022

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Updated:
Maruti Suzuki’s annual dispatch of 3.2 lakh vehicle using  rail mode highest-ever by any OEM in 2022

Maruti Suzuki India transported over 3.2 lakh  vehicles using Indian railways in the calendar year 2022. Notably, this is the highest-ever dispatch using  rail mode by the Company in a calendar year.  

This has resulted in offsetting around 1,800 MT of CO2 emissions. In addition, the company has been able to save over 50 million liters  of fuel during the year which contributes to enhancing the energy security of India. 

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “Aligned with the Government of India’s aim to reach net zero emissions by 2070, we have enhanced our efforts to reduce  carbon footprint in our business operations. Our strategy to increase the use of rail mode in outbound  logistics has resulted in dispatching a record 3.2 lakh vehicles using railways in CY 2022.”

Also Read

Takeuchi also added, “Going  forward, we aim to further increase these numbers. For this, we are setting up dedicated railway sidings  at our facilities in Haryana (Manesar) and Gujarat. We thank Indian  Railways for their continued support in our endeavor to scale up vehicle dispatches using railways.” 

The Company has transported over 1.4 million vehicles using railways in  the last 10 years, which has resulted in offsetting over 6,600 MT CO2 emissions. 

Maruti Suzuki uses 40 specially designed railway rakes to transport vehicles across the country. Each rake  has a capacity to carry 300+ vehicles. Presently, it utilizes 7 loading terminals across Delhi-NCR and Gujarat  and 18 destination terminals. 

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 05:43:46 pm