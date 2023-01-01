Maruti Suzuki India Limited has revealed its sales numbers for December 2022 and stressed emphasis on CNG playing a very important role in its alternate fuel strategy. Speaking to Financial Express online, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said “Maruti Suzuki’s CNG penetration is at 12% of overall volumes, industry-wide. For us, 35% of sales consist of CNG for whatever model it is present in.”

Currently, Maruti Suzuki offers CNG iterations of the Alto, S-Presso, Swift, Celerio, Dzire, Baleno, Ertiga and the XL6. “With CNG retail outlets pegged at 10,000 in 2 years, we see the share increasing,” said Srivastava.

Maruti Suzuki considering flex fuel, biogas and other alternative fuel options

According to Maruti Suzuki, out of its 363,000 pending orders, 107,000 comprise CNG models. Hybrids are a key option for Maruti going forward and a good response for the Grand Vitara has proven to be encouraging for the brand. The total sales for Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6 and Grand Vitara stood at 33,008 units in December 2022.