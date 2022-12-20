Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest carmaker, has confirmed that it will be unveiling an EV concept and a range of SUVs at the Auto Expo 2023 in January. The company said that the visitors will be able to experience the technology-driven futuristic products and technologies at its pavilion.



Maruti Suzuki will display an array of 16 vehicles at the Expo including an Electric Concept SUV, two all new SUVs and its customised range of existing products like Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, Baleno, and Swift among others.

The company has also confirmed that it will be displaying the WagonR Flex Fuel prototype, which was unveiled recently.

The visitors will also be able to experience futuristic technologies like ADAS, V2X, cutting-edge powertrains like Intelligent Electric Hybrid using innovative technologies like Robotic Touchscreen Arm and Virtual Reality.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “For Over 4 decades, Maruti Suzuki has been consistently bringing the joy of mobility to customers through industry-defining products and technologies. Auto Expo’23 is yet another opportunity for us to showcase our commitment towards the future of mobility through our range of sustainable & technology driven products,”

“Our showcases at Auto Expo’23 will highlight Maruti Suzuki’s commitment towards cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon neutral offerings for tomorrow. We are confident that our range of all-new SUVs, futuristic Concept EV, Hybrid, flex-fuel prototype and products will capture the imagination of enthusiasts.”, he added.

The major highlight will be the Grand SUV amphitheatre that will enthral viewers with an elevated section featuring a range of SUVs and UVs by Maruti Suzuki, a statement from the company said.