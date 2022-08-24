Maruti Suzuki to recall 166 Dzire Tour S vehicles for suspected airbag control unit issues

Maruti Suzuki India has announced that it will recall 166 Dzire Tour S vehicles manufactured between August 6- 16, 2022. The recall is being undertaken to replace the Airbag Control Unit, free of cost, in these vehicles.

According to the company statement, it is suspected that there is a possible defect in the Airbag Control Unit, which in rare cases might result in malfunctioning during deployment.

The passenger vehicle market leader has advised the customers of suspected vehicles not to drive/use the vehicle till the Airbag Control Unit is replaced. Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops for replacement of defective Airbag Control Unit.

Also Read: Six airbags in an Alto? There will be time to comply says Maruti

The customers, however, may also visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the company’s website and fill in their vehicle chassis number (MA3 followed by 14-digit alphanumeric number), which is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice/registration documents, to check if their vehicle needs any attention in this regard. This is as per the company statement.



Earlier this year, the carmaker had pleaded with the government to reconsider its proposal to make 6 airbags mandatory in passenger vehicles. The company stressed that the fresh mandate will further jeopardize the already shrinking small car market in the country.



Maruti Suzuki India’s sales in the compact vehicle segment stood at 84,818 in July 2022, up by 20 per cent as compared to its 70,268 units sold in the corresponding month in 2021. Similarly, the company clocked a substantial 24 percent growth in its compact vehicles sales in Q1 FY 2023 as it sold 289,695 units as against 231,778 units sold in Q1 FY 2022.