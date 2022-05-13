Maruti Suzuki to invest Rs 11,000 crore for new plant in Haryana

Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest carmaker has announced it has finalised the site for its new manufacturing plant in Haryana.

The new plant will see the company invest over Rs 11,000 crore in the first phase. The carmaker had in discussion with Haryana government for investment in a new manufacturing site for its proposed capacity expansion. The process of allotment of an 800 acres site at IMT Kharkhoda in District Sonipat with HSIIDC (Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited) was completed today.

The first plant with a capacity to produce 250,000 vehicles per annum will be commissioned by 2025 subject to administrative approvals. The site has space to set-up more manufacturing plants in the future.

At present, the company can manufacture over 2 million units per annum through its two plants at Gurgaon and Manesar in Haryana which have a combined manufacturing capacity of 1,580,000 units, while Suzuki Motor’s Gujarat plant can produce 500,000 vehicles per annum.