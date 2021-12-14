Maruti Suzuki Super Carry bags another milestone: 1 lakh units sold in India

The most powerful 4-cylinder engine in the mini-truck segment - Maruti Suzuki Super Carry, has achieved a new sales milestone of 1 lakh cumulative units. The truck is available in both petrol and CNG options.

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry is the country’s only mini-truck that is sold with a 4-cylinder engine, and it is also the most powerful mini-truck in the Indian market. The Super Carry has recently achieved a new sales milestone of 1 lakh cumulative sales in just five years. The mini truck is available with both petrol and CNG engine options in order to upkeep the requirements of Indian consumers who are looking for an efficient goods carrier. Super Carry serves the versatile requirements of the commercial customers

Maruti Suzuki made its entry in the commercial vehicle segment in the year 2016 with the launch of Super Carry. Within a short duration, the Super Carry has received a warm response from the buyers for its best-in-segment power, impeccable mileage, fuss-free maintenance, comfort and amazing storage capacity, which has helped the buyers enhance their profitability.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “In a very short time, Super Carry has received a phenomenal market reception and has found wide acceptance among customers. Through Super Carry, we have been able to cater to a diverse range of goods carrying customer requirements to enable them to be more efficient and profitable. The S-CNG variant of Super Carry has helped businesses enhance their profitability with its excellent mileage of 21.55km/kg. Super Carry has proven that mini-trucks can be powerful, comfortable to drive, easy to maintain and profitable for the owner and that is the reason why customers vouch for its quality. We thank our customers for bestowing their trust in us and making Super Carry, the second best-selling mini truck in the light commercial vehicle space.”

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry mini truck is sold with a 4-cylinder engine that develops 72 Hp of peak power at 6,000rpm and 98 Nm of max torque at 3,000rpm. Furthermore, it gets an array of convenience and safety features, like reverse parking sensors, a lockable glovebox, seat belt reminder, a mobile charging socket, along with a light steering wheel for easy manoeuvrability.

Also, the Super Carry is the only mini-truck on sale that comes with a dual fuel S-CNG variant with a 5L Petrol tank. Talking of the deck area, it is 2.1 meters long and 1.4 meters wide. The payload capacity stands at 740 kg. The Super Carry further offers a high ground clearance of 175 mm, while suspension duties are taken care of by MacPherson struts on the front and a solid axle with leaf springs on the rear. The Super Carry is retailed via Maruti Suzuki’s wide network of over 335 commercial outlets located in more than 237 cities of the country.

