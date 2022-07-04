Maruti Suzuki Subscribe turns two

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, the programme that allows owning a Maruti Suzuki vehicle without buying it, has completed two years.

An initiative for Maruti Suzuki’s buyers for a hassle-free car ownership experience has seen exponential growth from over 180 customers in the initial 12 months of launch; to more than 1,600 customers in the next 12 months.

The Maruti Suzuki Subscription program allows the customer to opt from a range of Maruti Suzuki vehicles, for multiple tenure options at an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental. Once the tenure is over, the customer has an option to switch over to a new car or avail the option of purchasing the subscribed car.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director – Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said “The modern consumer is living a fast-paced life, where they prefer having flexible options when it comes to buying valuable assets. With this program, we are making personal mobility more accessible to the masses. The interest shown by consumers towards our Subscribe Program has helped us grow our network from 15 cities in 2021 to 20 cities in 2022 and we shall be creating many more such milestones in the near future.”

Under the initiative the subscription options starting from one year, a fixed monthly rental that covers insurance (new and renewal), service and maintenance costs, vehicle usage charges, roadside assistance as well and a host of other benefits. It also allows to upgrade or change the car and experience a new vehicles from the Maruti Suzuki portfolio.

It also provides a flexibility to choose between a White Plate Subscription and Black Plate Subscription option. A White Plate Subscription is one wherein the vehicle is registered in the customer’s name and hypothecated to Maruti Suzuki’s Subscription partner. In a Black Plate Subscription, the vehicle is registered under the commercial application in name of the Subscription Partner.

The company has also launched a marketplace model for Maruti Suzuki Subscribe that served as a unified platform to offer customised car subscription products through multiple partners at competitive rates. To provide attractive finance options Maruti Suzuki has partnered with 4 partners including Orix, Myles, ALD Automotive, and Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance.