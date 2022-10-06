scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe expands to 5 new cities

It allows customers to opt for cars from the range of Maruti Suzuki vehicles. They can choose from multiple tenure options, at an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Maruti Suzuki Subscribe expands to 5 new cities

Maruti Suzuki India, announced the expansion of its Subscribe  program to cover 5 new cities. With this expansion, it is now available in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Nagpur and Vishakhapatnam.  This expands the total network coverage  of Maruti Suzuki Subscribe across 25 cities in India.  

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is a program wherein customers can enjoy owning a car without buying a vehicle. It  allows customers to opt for cars from the range of Maruti Suzuki vehicles. They can choose from multiple tenure options,  at an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental. 

In the 5 new cities, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe will be offered on the marketplace platform in association with its  Subscription Partners ALD Automotive and  Quiklyz. The program will be offering white  plate subscriptions for the entire Maruti  Suzuki range of vehicles through one or  more of its subscription partners.  Subscription tenures can range from 12 to 48 months.  

Also Read

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive  Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti  Suzuki India, said, “Since its  introduction two years ago, the Maruti  Suzuki Subscribe program has garnered  tremendous response from customers. The Subscribe program is well suited for  today’s asset-light generation who prefer  flexible buying decisions. I am therefore  excited to announce the latest expansion  of Maruti Suzuki Subscribe to 5 new cities.

The monthly rental includes the cost of the vehicle, registration charges,  vehicle maintenance & service, insurance (new & renewals), along with roadside assistance. Once the tenure is  over, the customer has an option to upgrade to a new car, or avail the option of buying back the subscribed car.  The service also offers the customers the option of foreclosing the subscription during the tenure. 

The company said its Subscribe program has witnessed strong customer acceptance since the introduction of the program 2  years ago. We are seeing an increasing acceptance of the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program as an evolving way  of vehicle ownership.

More Stories on
Maruti Suzuki

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.