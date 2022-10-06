Maruti Suzuki Subscribe expands to 5 new cities

Maruti Suzuki India, announced the expansion of its Subscribe program to cover 5 new cities. With this expansion, it is now available in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Nagpur and Vishakhapatnam. This expands the total network coverage of Maruti Suzuki Subscribe across 25 cities in India.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is a program wherein customers can enjoy owning a car without buying a vehicle. It allows customers to opt for cars from the range of Maruti Suzuki vehicles. They can choose from multiple tenure options, at an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental.

In the 5 new cities, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe will be offered on the marketplace platform in association with its Subscription Partners ALD Automotive and Quiklyz. The program will be offering white plate subscriptions for the entire Maruti Suzuki range of vehicles through one or more of its subscription partners. Subscription tenures can range from 12 to 48 months.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Since its introduction two years ago, the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program has garnered tremendous response from customers. The Subscribe program is well suited for today’s asset-light generation who prefer flexible buying decisions. I am therefore excited to announce the latest expansion of Maruti Suzuki Subscribe to 5 new cities.

The monthly rental includes the cost of the vehicle, registration charges, vehicle maintenance & service, insurance (new & renewals), along with roadside assistance. Once the tenure is over, the customer has an option to upgrade to a new car, or avail the option of buying back the subscribed car. The service also offers the customers the option of foreclosing the subscription during the tenure.

The company said its Subscribe program has witnessed strong customer acceptance since the introduction of the program 2 years ago. We are seeing an increasing acceptance of the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program as an evolving way of vehicle ownership.