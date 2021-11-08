Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance disburses loans to over 1 lakh customers within 9 months of launch

Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance is available to all Arena and NEXA customers. The company claims that over 34 lakh customers have visited the platform, since its launch.

By:November 8, 2021 5:59 PM
Maruti Suzuki

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has today revealed that its online car financing solution – Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance has received a great customer response. The company claims that over 1 lakh customers across the country, have availed their online loan sanctions through Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance within 9 months of its introduction. With the help of this initiative, the carmaker has digitalized 24 out of 26 touchpoints in a customer’s car purchase journey. 

Through Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, the company aims to simplify car financing and make it a more transparent process, by allowing the customer to design their own customized loan plan and selecting the best-suited finance partner from various financing options. Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance is available to all Arena and NEXA customers and the company claims that over 34 lakh customers have visited the platform, since its launch. The company has already onboarded 16 financiers within a short span, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, etc. 

Register Now: A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The recent pandemic induced digital acceleration has paved way for innovative and robust digital solutions like Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance. When we began the Smart Finance initiative, we were driven by our vision of completely transforming and curating car-buying experience that is aligned to the demands of digital age customers.” 

He added, “Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, as a concept, is a true disruptor in the market and it is heartening to see it being widely accepted by customers. Crossing over 1 lakh loan disbursals, amounting to more than INR 6500 crore, in such a short period is a significant achievement and heralds a fundamental shift towards a digital-first customer experience. Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance is yet another step by Maruti Suzuki to enhance the customer car buying experience with new and innovative solutions to offer ease of buying in their purchase journey.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Express Mobility News

Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance disburses loans to over 1 lakh customers within 9 months of launch

Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance disburses loans to over 1 lakh customers within 9 months of launch

By the year-end, we expect to have 500 vendor partners — Mayank Agarwal, Humsafar

By the year-end, we expect to have 500 vendor partners — Mayank Agarwal, Humsafar

eBikeGo acquires Kustard Technologies for EV telematics and fleet management systems

eBikeGo acquires Kustard Technologies for EV telematics and fleet management systems

The Indian automotive paints and coatings industry is expected to grow 30% in 2021-2026 — Permagard

The Indian automotive paints and coatings industry is expected to grow 30% in 2021-2026 — Permagard

Mohit Dhar Jayal appointed as Chief Brand Officer for Royal Enfield

Mohit Dhar Jayal appointed as Chief Brand Officer for Royal Enfield

The four-wheeler segment poses the greatest hurdle to electrification in India — Omer Basith, Virtual Forest

The four-wheeler segment poses the greatest hurdle to electrification in India — Omer Basith, Virtual Forest

Continental and Move Expert join hands to integrate tachograph data from Continental's VDO TIS-Web

Continental and Move Expert join hands to integrate tachograph data from Continental's VDO TIS-Web

Tata Elxsi, Green Hills introduce AUTOSAR-compliant platform for driver monitoring systems

Tata Elxsi, Green Hills introduce AUTOSAR-compliant platform for driver monitoring systems

Hyundai Motor India records a 34.6% decline in domestic sales: 37,021 units sold in October 2021

Hyundai Motor India records a 34.6% decline in domestic sales: 37,021 units sold in October 2021

Varroc Lighting Systems appoints Christian Paschel as its new CEO

Varroc Lighting Systems appoints Christian Paschel as its new CEO

Skoda showcases first sketches of the Slavia, the Rapid's successor for India

Skoda showcases first sketches of the Slavia, the Rapid's successor for India

Bookings open for India's most fuel-efficient car, the New Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Bookings open for India's most fuel-efficient car, the New Maruti Suzuki Celerio

How new-age tech is helping automakers succeed in a post-pandemic world

How new-age tech is helping automakers succeed in a post-pandemic world

All-electric BYD e6 MPV launched in India for B2B segment

All-electric BYD e6 MPV launched in India for B2B segment

Indians still wait for discounts to buy vehicles: Grant Thornton Bharat Auto Survey

Indians still wait for discounts to buy vehicles: Grant Thornton Bharat Auto Survey

Battrixx launches swappable smart battery packs for EVs

Battrixx launches swappable smart battery packs for EVs

Godrej Tooling invests in growing its electric vehicle portfolio

Godrej Tooling invests in growing its electric vehicle portfolio

Tata Motors unveils 21 new products and variants for the commercial market

Tata Motors unveils 21 new products and variants for the commercial market

Joy E-bike helps maker achieve 332% revenue growth in HY2022

Joy E-bike helps maker achieve 332% revenue growth in HY2022

Bajaj launches the fastest Pulsar twins in India, the F250 and the N250

Bajaj launches the fastest Pulsar twins in India, the F250 and the N250