Maruti Suzuki sitting on order bank of 315, 000 cars

Maruti Suzuki, which will launch the all-new Vitara Brezza on June 30, is sitting on an order bank of more than 315,000 cars, a top company official has told FE. This includes a back order of about 20,000 units of the first-generation Vitara Brezza, which has been discontinued.

On Monday, the carmaker opened bookings for the all-new Vitara Brezza. “All those customers who had booked the first-generation Vitara Brezza will now be offered the new-generation SUV,” Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director, marketing & sales, Maruti Suzuki India, told FE.



Launched in 2016, the Vitara Brezza has been one of the company’s highest-selling products, with over 750,000 units sold in about six years. “While the first sub-4 metre compact SUV in India was the Ford EcoSport (launched in 2012), the Vitara Brezza strengthened this segment, and today this body-type has become the largest in India in terms of sales, with over 20% market share,” Srivastava said. “It has also become the most popular in terms of representation, with as many as 10 models in this segment.”

These 10 models include Vitara Brezza (launched in 2016), Honda WR-V (2017), Tata Nexon (2017), Mahindra XUV300 (2019), Hyundai Venue (2019), Kia Sonet (2020), Toyota Urban Cruiser (2020), Nissan Magnite (2020), Renault Kiger (2021) and Tata Punch (2021). The EcoSport was discontinued in 2021, following the exit of Ford from the Indian market.

CV Raman, chief technical officer (engineering), Maruti Suzuki, said the Vitara Brezza was the first product conceptualised, designed and developed in India by Maruti Suzuki. “It is the true symbol of ‘create in India’, and revolutionised the sub-4 metre compact SUV market with its stylish looks, bold design and highly refined drive experience.”

From its launch in 2016 till March 31, 2020, the Vitara Brezza was available only with a diesel engine, and 532,000 units of the same were sold. From April 1, 2020, Maruti Suzuki launched it in a petrol-only avatar, and sold 220,000 petrol units till March 31, 2022.

The all-new Vitara Brezza will get a new powertrain with six-speed automatic transmission, in addition to exterior and interior changes.