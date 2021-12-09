Maruti Suzuki sells 1 million Baleno hatchbacks in six years

Maruti Suzuki is India's best-selling carmaker, and in its lineup, the Baleno becomes the newest member to join the 1 million club. The carmaker has sold 1 million units of its premium hatchback, the Baleno, in six years.

By:December 9, 2021 1:19 PM
maruti suzuki baleno 1 million sales

India is a huge market for automobile manufacturers, and although global brands sell vehicles in India, Maruti Suzuki has remained the leader. Maruti Suzuki offers a wide portfolio of vehicles, most being best-sellers in their segment. In the premium hatchback segment, the Baleno is a popular model and since its launch in 2015, Maruti Suzuki has sold 1 million vehicles in six years.

Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, the Baleno is offered with a choice of two gearbox options and a host of other features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and idle start-stop function, Smartplay Studio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a multicolour information display, and more. Over the years, the Baleno was offered with a diesel engine and even in an RS guise, featuring a turbocharged three-cylinder petrol unit. The diesel and RS variants were discontinued eventually owing to emission norms.

Speaking of the new milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its launch, Baleno has enjoyed unparalleled leadership in the premium hatchback segment. It has set new benchmarks in design, safety, and innovation. With a staggering market share of over 25%, Baleno has led and redefined the premium hatchback segment.”

He added, “Inspiring over a million customers and bagging numerous awards, the Baleno has truly won the hearts of both customers and auto experts across the country. Today’s evolved urban Indian customer is self-motivated, tech-savvy, and bold in their life, and the Baleno is just the right companion for these discerning minds. The Baleno makes for a premium style statement on wheels with its extraordinary road presence and drive experience. We are confident that with the love and support of our customers, the Baleno will go on to reach even greater heights in the future as well.”

