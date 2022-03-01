Maruti Suzuki Sells 1.4 Lakh Units In Feb 2022, Records Highest Ever Monthly Exports

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 1,64,056 units in February 2022 and has recorded its highest ever exports, 24,021 units.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 1,64,056 units in February 2022. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 1,37,607 units, sales to other OEM of 2,428 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 24,021 units.

The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles that are primarily sold in the domestic market. The company said it “took all possible measures to minimise the impact.”

In contrast, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 1,64,469 units during the same time last year, of which 1,44,761 units accounted for domestic sales, 5,500 to other OEMs, and 11,486 units we accounted for exports.