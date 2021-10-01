Shortage of electronic components impacts Maruti Suzuki’s September sales

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 86,380 units in September 2021. This includes 68,815 units sold in the domestic market and 17,565 units exported. Compared to sales in September 2020, Maruti Suzuki has witnessed a drop in sales of 46.16%.

Maruti Suzuki has released sales figures for September 2021. The carmaker sold a total of 86,380 units in September 2021, which is a decline of 46.16% compared to sales in September 2020. Last September, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,60,442 units.

Looking at the sales break up, Maruti Suzuki sold 68,815 units in the domestic market and exported 17,565 units. In September last year, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,52,608 units in the domestic market, and exports stood at 7,834 units. Comparatively, in September 2021, Maruti Suzuki witnessed a decline of 54.9% in domestic sales, while exports have seen a positive growth of 125%.

Speaking segment-wise, Maruti Suzuki sold 35,827 units in the mini and compact segment in September 2021, as compared to selling 1,11,459 units during the same time last year. The carmaker sold 981 units in the mid-size segment, 18,459 units in the UV segment, and 7,844 vans (Eeco). Maruti sold 63,111 passenger vehicles in September 2021, which is a decline of 55.7% when compared to sales in September last year, which stood at 1,47,912 units. All the segments have had a decline in sales.

Maruti Suzuki’s LCV segment has seen growth. The carmaker sold 3,304 units of the Super Carry LCV last month, compared to selling 2,128 units during the same time last year. The LCV segment has seen a growth of 55.2%. In an official release, Maruti Suzuki said, “Sales volume of the Company in September 2021 was adversely impacted due to shortage of electronic components. The Company took all possible measures to limit the adverse impact.”

